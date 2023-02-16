Carol Naughton, Gregory Frederic

media release: On view at River Arts on Water Gallery (590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI) through April 15; and online.

Reception: Thursday, March 2 from 5:30-7:30 pm*. Artist talk begins at 6 pm. 10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception!

River Arts is pleased to feature two fantastic artists for the months of November, December, and January 2022-23.

River Arts is pleased to feature two fantastic artists, Carol Naughton and Gregory Frederic during February, March, and April of 2023. Please read on for information about both artists.

This exhibition is on view for a limited time only!

View the featured collection online here.

Carol Naughton Artist Statement:

Carol Naughton is a ceramic artist who creates one-of-a-kind, expressive tableware and functional pottery. The strong visual aesthetic and functionality of her ceramics reflects her love of fine cooking and gardening as well as her environmental graphic design background.

She works in porcelain and stoneware clays. The ceramic pieces are wheel thrown and altered or hand-built from slabs incorporating line work and sculptural additions. The journey of creating new forms is endless and the winding road always leads to new destinations which she loves discovering and developing.

Carol’s glazes are mixed at the studio from raw ingredients and are durable, food-safe and dishwasher-safe. Many of the colors used reflect a fondness for Japanese glazes. The completed pieces are reduction fired in a gas kiln that is capable of achieving a wide range of glaze surfaces and colors.

Her studio is located in a remodeled 1876 stone granary on a beautiful farm located in the driftless area of Southwest Wisconsin. The historic limestone construction and colors of the granary studio are reflected in Carol’s clays and glaze choices.

Gregory Frederic Artist Statement:

Gregory Frederic is an award winning artist, guest speaker, live painter, mentor and muralist hired by many organizations, including The Green Bay Packers. After painting murals in his birth country of Haiti, he relocated to Wisconsin where he raises his family and continues adding to his list of satisfied collectors.

His unique masterpieces can be seen at Appleton Public Library, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Austin Straubel Airport, and at many fine art galleries. He is a member of the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople, National Association of Independent Artists, The Art-Hop Collective, United Arts, Mosaic Arts Inc. and a former board member of The Art Garage in Green Bay. He teaches various art classes to aspiring artists with disabilities as an ARTS For ALL Wisconsin instructor and often teaches from his own studio in Suamico.

Gregory Frederic is a self-taught artist with a unique style. Inspiration for his colorful acrylic pieces comes from emotion felt through music, human form, injustices and people he meets. After painting murals in his birth country of Haiti, he relocated to Wisconsin where he raises his family and continues adding to his list of satisfied collectors. His artwork stays immortal in the memory of each viewer as he inspires change and respect for one another.