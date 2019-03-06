press release: Danish Culinary Event with Carol “Orange” Schroeder

Join Carol (Orange) Schroeder for an enlightening discussion on Danish Cuisine.

Carol “Orange” Schroeder has a BA in Danish Studies from Tufts University, including a year abroad at the University of Copenhagen, and an MA in Scandinavian Studies from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. In addition to running the award-winning gift and gourmet shop Orange Tree Imports for over forty years, she is the co-author of Eat Smart in Denmark with her daughter Katrina Schroeder Smith. Orange compiled the book-length bibliography "Danish Literature in English Translation," and has translated several books about handcrafts from Danish to English.

Coffee and dessert will be served after the presentation.