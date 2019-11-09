press release: UK, USA | 118 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Todd Haynes

In an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's seminal novel The Price of Salt, "Carol" follows two women from very different backgrounds who find themselves in an unexpected love affair in 1950's New York. As conventional norms of the time challenge their undeniable attraction an honest story emerges to reveal the resilience of the heart in the face of change.

"An exquisite film by Todd Haynes that delves into the lost arts and crafts of a raised eyebrow, a smoldering glance, a sharp intake of breath, a brush of a coral-polished fingernail, a pulse of expensive scent and looks that could thrill," - Kate Muir, Times (UK)