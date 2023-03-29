Caroline Beidler, Dawn Nickel

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Caroline Beidler and Dawn Nickel for a conversation on both their books Downstairs Church and She Recovers Every Day.

This is a virtual event on Crowdcast

About the Books

In Downstairs Church: Finding Hope in the Grit of Addiction and Trauma Recovery, Caroline Beidler, MSW explores the problem of addiction and trauma for women today and then highlights the freedom—and hope—that can be found in the downstairs church or recovery community. Beidler also highlights the radical vulnerability required of addiction and mental health recovery, something that all Christians can benefit from. When we share our stories of struggle in real ways, authentic transformation can happen.

Beidler provides a practical list of ways that faith communities can become more trauma-informed spaces for those who may be seeking love and acceptance inside church buildings. Ultimately, Downstairs Church offers a portrait of radical grace and a God whose love persists even in church basements.

In She Recovers Every Day, Nickel provides help for anyone who identifies as a woman who is also in recovery or seeking recovery in any area of life. Those struggling with substance use, mental health, and related life challenges will benefit the most from her insightful, nonjudgmental writing.

This daily meditation book acknowledges the specific needs of all women in any type of recovery and includes important topics such as substance use, codependency, love addiction, workaholism, eating disorders, and beyond.

About the Authors

Caroline Beidler, MSW is an author, recovery advocate, and founder of the storytelling platform Bright Story Shine. Her new book Downstairs Church: Finding Hope in the Grit of Addiction and Trauma Recovery is available anywhere you buy books. With almost 20 years in leadership within social work and ministry, she is currently the Membership and Outreach Manager for the Association of Recovery in Higher Education. She is also a team writer for the Grit and Grace Project and blogger at the global recovery platform In the Rooms, along with founder and visionary of the annual International Women’s Day Global Recovery Event presented by the SHE RECOVERS Foundation. Caroline grew up in Wisconsin and now lives in Tennessee with her husband and twins where she enjoys hiking in the mountains and building up her community’s local recovery ministry.

Dawn Nickel (PhD) is Co-Founder and Chair of the SHE RECOVERS® Foundation (SRF) a non-profit public charity and a global grassroots movement that inspires hope, reduces stigma and empowers women in or seeking recovery from life challenges including mental health issues, trauma and substance use. The organization connects women through its virtual offerings and in-person community networks, provides resources and support to help women develop their own holistic recovery patchworks, and empowers them to thrive, share their experience, and celebrate success. All efforts are designed to redefine recovery, end stigma and shame, and help more women heal.