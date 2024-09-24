Caroline Beidler & Diana Dalles

media release: Caroline Beidler, MSW, former director of Wisconsin Voices of Recovery and author, along with her mother, Diana Dalles, MSSW highlight the connection between intergenerational trauma and addiction this Recovery Month (September) in a groundbreaking new book.

“Recent research suggests that trauma can impact families for generations, even changing individuals at a cellular level when their ancestors have experienced trauma,” says Beidler.

Beidler’s mother, Diana Dalles, experienced trauma that had an impact on not only her life, but her daughter’s as well. In their new book, Beidler and Dalles talk about their experiences and invite the reader into their exploration of trauma and healing.

“I want to show others that hope is possible no matter their age or stage in life,” says Dalles, a retired social worker and Dodgeville, Wisconsin native.

Beidler and Dalles, both alumni of the University of Wisconsin Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, bring their expertise in the social work fields and personal experience, in the hopes of helping other women.

Released during Recovery Month on September 24, 2024, Beidler and Dalles’ book You Are Not Your Trauma: Uproot Unhealthy Patterns, Heal the Family Tree (link includes a video interview of the authors), will guide readers along 5 rhythms that promote trauma healing and recovery, sharing about the science behind inter-generational trauma, practical guidance, and healthy coping strategies to heal.

***

Caroline Beidler, MSW is a recovery advocate and founder of the recovery storytelling platform Circle of Chairs. She has twenty years in leadership within social work and ministry, is a correspondent with Recovery Today Magazine, the founder and host of the annual International Women's Day Global Recovery Event, and a consultant with JBS International writing and creating content for federal agencies like the Office of Recovery and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. She is also the author of Downstairs Church: Finding Hope in the Grit of Addiction and Trauma Recovery. She relocated to eastern Tennessee from Wisconsin in 2018.