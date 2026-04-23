Caroline Bowman
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Broadway star Caroline Bowman brings her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to Capitol Theater for a thrilling night of Broadway favorites. Known for iconic roles including Elsa in “Frozen,” Elphaba in “Wicked” and Eva Perón in “Evita,” Bowman has captivated audiences around the world.
From her recent Broadway performances in “Sunset Boulevard” and “SMASH” to the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original cast of “Kinky Boots,” Bowman delivers an unforgettable evening of show-stopping songs and stories from the stage.
Part of Overture’s Cabaret series
Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with a gourmet dinner on stage followed by must-see performers.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 60 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.