media release:

Broadway star Caroline Bowman brings her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to Capitol Theater for a thrilling night of Broadway favorites. Known for iconic roles including Elsa in “Frozen,” Elphaba in “Wicked” and Eva Perón in “Evita,” Bowman has captivated audiences around the world.

From her recent Broadway performances in “Sunset Boulevard” and “SMASH” to the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original cast of “Kinky Boots,” Bowman delivers an unforgettable evening of show-stopping songs and stories from the stage.

Part of Overture’s Cabaret series

Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with a gourmet dinner on stage followed by must-see performers.

Additional Show Details