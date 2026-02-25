media release: A season of unforgettable evenings celebrating the art of songwriting. Each show brings together three remarkable artists for an intimate, all-acoustic Songwriters in the Round performance — where the lights stay on, the sound stays real, and the songs take center stage.

The season finale brings warmth, wisdom, and a little wonder — songs that linger long after the lights fade.

Caroline Cotter

Amy Speace

Evan Murdock

ABOUT WRITER’S BLOCK:

Held quarterly at The Bartell Theatre in Madison, Writer’s Block is a curated celebration of the songwriter’s craft. Local, regional, and national artists come together in the spirit of collaboration and creativity. It’s a night where lyrics take center stage, and the room leans in to listen.

