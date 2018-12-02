press release: Sunday, December 2, 3:00-4:00 PM (Reception 2-3 PM). Tickets are $10 - Proceeds go to Charity.

Experience the 12th Annual Caroling in the Cave concerts, a series of charity fundraisers and Holiday festivities featuring talented music groups from around Southwest Wisconsin. See the Cave in a different light as candles illuminate a main chamber of the Cave - a truly magical experience!

Old Befana featuring Ken Lonnquist

Old Befana is a musical based on an ancient yuletide story. Having heard a special child is coming to make the world a better place, Old Befana begins a search which continues to this day, every yuletide season. She doesn’t know whether the special child she seeks

is rich or poor, black or white, a boy or a girl. “Anyone could be the one to make a better world”, Befana sings. “It could even be... you!” A musical celebration of peace, hope and goodwill for all people, everywhere!

The cast includes composer KEN LONNQUIST and veteran Madison performers JOE THOMPSON, MARCY WEILAND, JOANNE SCHILLING, JEANNE BINDLEY and ALTHEA BERNSTEIN.

"Soul-rocking celebration... a joyful journey, taking us into the magic, entertaining us royally, and finally lifting our vision with the thought-provoking reminder that 'anyone could be the one to make a better world'!" ~ Plymouth Church, Shorewood, WI

