Carols for Advent

Google Calendar - Carols for Advent - 2018-12-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carols for Advent - 2018-12-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carols for Advent - 2018-12-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carols for Advent - 2018-12-02 19:00:00

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: Building Hope: Lessons & Carols for Advent

An evening of Advent music from several area congregations to benefit scholarships to Dar al-Kalima University College, Bethlehem 

7-8 PM, Sunday, December 2, 2018, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave.

No charge, free will offering.

View Map
608-320-0977
