Carolyn Fraser

Google Calendar - Carolyn Fraser - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carolyn Fraser - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carolyn Fraser - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Carolyn Fraser - 2018-09-27 18:00:00

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: A deeply researched and elegantly written portrait of Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of the Little House on the Prairie series, that describes how Wilder transformed her family’s story of poverty, failure and struggle into an uplifting tale of self-reliance, familial love and perseverance.

Info
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-229-2081
Google Calendar - Carolyn Fraser - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carolyn Fraser - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carolyn Fraser - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Carolyn Fraser - 2018-09-27 18:00:00