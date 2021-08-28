Carpenters Union Training Center Open House

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

Saturday, August 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Carpenters Training Center, 5202 Monument Lane, Madison WI

As a Union Member for 25 years, I'm pleased to join the Carpenters Union at their open house to highlight apprenticeship opportunities and how workers can access a rewarding career in the building trades. The Training Center is an amazing facility, and it is a good example of what we need to do to train the next generation of Union Carpenters.