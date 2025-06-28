Carrellee (album release), Insula Iscariot (album release), Choke Chain

× Expand Ben Enke Carrellee in the rain. Carrellee

media release: Carrellee is an ethereal synth-pop and darkwave artist based in Madison. Her debut album "Scale of Dreams" was released in 2022 on Negative Gain Productions (Twin Tribes, Glass Spells). The album quickly sold out (and was repressed) as she embarked on 200 dates across the US and Canada from 2022 into 2024. Highlights included performing at Coldwaves Festival in Chicago, Verboden Festival in Vancouver where Drab Majesty headlined, as well as shows with IAMX, Glass Spells, Actors, Vision Video, Snooper, Patriarchy, ETC. The album is currently at the pressing plant for a third pressing via Madison's own No Coast Records. Her tracks have been streamed over half a million times on Spotify alone.

Carrellee will release her sophomore album, Carrellee, via Young & Cold Records on May 2, 2025. It will be released on vinyl and CD formats.

A release party is planned for June 28 at Gamma Ray Bar. Insula Iscariot (who's also releasing an album that evening) will also be performing, as well as Milwaukee power electronic EBM outfit Choke Chain. Double release show!