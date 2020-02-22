Carrellee (album release), Old Soul Society, Thomas Kivi

× Expand Ben Enke Carrallee

press release: Three years ago, Madison/Twin Cities singer-songwriter Sarah Pray changed her artist name to Carrellee and began work on a full-length studio album.Come celebrate the Once There Was LP release with a full-band performance from Carrellee, supported by Madison Americana band Old Soul Society and opening with the lyrical folksongs of Thomas Kivi. This is a seated event with complimentary cake and special giveaways! $10 ($7 adv.).