Carrellee, The Earthlings

A close-up of Carrellee.

press release: Carrellee is an ethereal synth-pop darkwave artist based in Madison. She released her debut album “Scale of Dreams” in 2022 (Negative Gain Productions) and toured the United States extensively on it, playing nearly 100 dates during 2023. That included an appearance at the Verboden Festival in Vancouver and shows with Glass Spells, Vision Video, IAMX, ACTORS (and too many other great bands to mention them all here)! She also performed at the legendary St. Vitus before it closed for a Synthicide Event in NYC last year.