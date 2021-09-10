Carriage Classic

media release: Come see one of the country’s largest and most competitive carriage-driving events on the lawn of Villa Louis. Competitors will take part in arena and obstacle events while showcasing some of the region’s finest horses and over 100 new and restored carriages.

Tickets include access to the grounds, horse competition, and carriage exhibit. This event continues a long equestrian history at Villa Louis. During the Dousman era, the site was home to the “Artesian Stock Farm,” a premier standard-bred training facility, known as one of the Midwest’s finest racehorse farms. Tours of the Villa Louis mansion can be added on for an additional fee.

Daily Event Admission: Adults (13+): $10; Children (5-12): $5; Children 4 and under: Free

Weekend Event Admission: (good for all three event days): Adults (13+): $15; Children (5-12): $7.50; Children 4 and under: Free

Add-on Mansion Tour: Adults (13+): $8; Children (5-12): $4; Children 4 and under: Free