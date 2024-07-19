Carriage Driving Days

media release: Come see horses of every size, shape, and color hitched to elegant carts and carriages compete for division championships.

A horse-drawn carriage will transport you to the contest grounds, where you will view teams of drivers and horses dressed to impress in their best finery performing together as they attempt to master a series of trials designed to showcase their versatility, training and talents.

WHEN: Friday, July 19, 2024 | Noon - 4pm, Saturday, July 20, 2024 | 8:30am - 4pm, Sunday, July 21, 2024 | 8:30am - 3pm

Wade House Historic Site, W7965 State Hwy 23, Greenbush, WI 53026

Located between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan

SINGLE DAY COST

Adult (18-64): $17

Teen (13-17): $17

Senior (65+): $15

Child (5-12): $8.50

Child Under 5: Free

WEEKEND COST

Adult (18-64): $27

Teen (13-17): $27

Senior (65+): $25

Child (5-12): $12.50

Child Under 5: Free

Tickets may also be purchased onsite.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.