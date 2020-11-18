ONLINE: Carrie Meyer

media release: Join us for "Book Bites" - a new series of brief Facebook Live book talks from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press exploring all things Wisconsin! The series will stream on the WHS Press Facebook page on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

On Wednesday, November 18 Carrie Meyer discusses her book Letters from the Boys: Wisconsin World War I Soldiers Write Home.

A century after the arrival of American troops in Europe that would shift the tide of World War I in favor of the Allies, Letters from the Boys brings to life this terrible war as experienced by Wisconsinites writing home.

Professor Carrie A. Meyer combed through three newspapers in Green County, Wisconsin, to collect and synthesize the letters from the boys into a narrative that is both unique and representative, telling the stories of several Green County boys and what they saw, from preparing for war, to life among French families near the front, to the terror of the battlefield.

Carrie A. Meyer is an associate professor of economics at George Mason University and has been a full-time faculty member since 1988. She has written numerous papers and books. Before she completed a PhD in economics at the University of Illinois, Meyer was a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic. Much of her research has focused on the agriculture, environment, and institutions of the developing world. Since 2000, she has focused her research on the history of the rural Midwest. One outcome was the book Days on the Family Farm, published by University of Minnesota Press in 2007.