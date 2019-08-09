press release: Come in from the August Heat to Stephen King's famous novel on stage:

Friday and Saturday August 9 & 10, 2019 at 7:30pm; Sunday August 11 at 2:00pm

We are incredibly excited to announce that our first full-scale Conservatory production has been cast and will be on stage in August!

Carrie White is a misfit. At school, she's an outcast who's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother. But Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it… Carrie-The Musical is based on Stephen King's bestselling novel and film. The show's original authors have newly reworked and fully re-imagined this gripping tale for a new production that debuted Off-Broadway in 2012. The students in the Conservatory perform this musical on August 9-11, 2019.

Over 250 students have taken a CCTC class, many of whom have graduated from college degree programs and who now have professional careers. Over 30 have gone on to perform in a Capital City Theatre production as professionals.