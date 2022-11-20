Carrie Voight Schonhoff, Shahayra Majumder

media release: Join us for a poetry reading and book signing with local authors and poets Carrie Voigt Schonhoff and Shahayra Majumder at the Tasting Room in Monona! The reading will feature local band Extra Lime performing select cover songs that share the same themes as the poems Shahayra and Carrie will read, followed by a book signing. Check out our posts on the event to learn more about the talent!

Located in the heart of Monona, the Tasting Room (affectionately known as TR) has been serving handcrafted premium cigars and refreshingly classic cocktails since the 1990s. Their new Yahara River front (boat accessible) location offers a cozy, yet modern, inviting indoor space with an exceptional ventilation system. Smokers and non-smokers can enjoy the lounge together, comfortably. The outdoor space is equally as amazing with a "fire-themed" patio, nominated "Best of Madison 2020". A casual, sophisticated space with multiple fire tables, gas fire pits and river views, it's the perfect spot to catch up with friends or meet new ones, hang out after a round of golf or have a date night - and of course, enjoy this poetry reading!

https://www.facebook.com/events/617803050037722