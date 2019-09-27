Carrie Voight Schonhoff

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes poet Carrie Schonhoff, author of The Liminal Space!

In The Liminal Space, Carrie Voigt Schonhoff captures the spirit of her native Wisconsin—not only through poignant descriptions of landscape, but in how she reveals the emotional interiors of people and places. This work will resonate deeply with readers who have grown up in Wisconsin, as Voigt Schonhoff tenderly—but with vision and courage—strikes at the heart of what it means to live, survive, and prosper as a woman in the Midwest. Her characters are drawn from life, and her subjects, not only the experiences that change our lives suddenly, but also those that shape us over longer periods and come to define memory.

Carrie Voigt Schonhoff draws inspiration for her writing from life in rural Wisconsin, and her beachside home in North Carolina, that she shares with her two children and two Italian Greyhounds. She has previously published work in The Solitary Plover.