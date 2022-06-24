× Expand Carrie Voigt Schonhoff Carrie Voigt Schonhoff

media release: Join us for a book signing, poetry reading and meet & greet with local author and poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff at Paradiddle's Cafe at 1003 N Monroe Street in Waterloo on Friday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Books will be available for purchase. A local cellist will also be performing. Learn more and RSVP here.

Carrie Voigt Schonhoff, poet and author of The Liminal Space, has released her second published book of poems, The End of the Beginning. Schonhoff once again captures the spirit of her native Wisconsin while encapsulating the growth of her life’s journey and exciting next chapter.

This work will resonate deeply with readers from the Midwest and pull at the heartstrings of those that continue to face challenges but never stop dreaming. Carrie's newest work is a continuation of beliefs that we can heal by connecting and understanding one another on a deeper level through poetry.