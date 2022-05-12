× Expand Carrie Voight Schonhoff Carrie Voight Schonhoff

Reading from "The End of the Beginning," new poetry collection, 6 pm, 5/12, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, Waterloo.

media release: Join us for a book signing, poetry reading and meet & greet with local author and poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff. This is a FREE event. Books will be available for purchase.

Carrie Voigt Schonhoff, poet and author of The Liminal Space, has released her second published book of poems, The End of the Beginning. Schonhoff once again captures the spirit of her native Wisconsin while encapsulating the growth of her life’s journey and exciting next chapter.

This work will resonate deeply with readers from the Midwest and pull at the heartstrings of those that continue to face challenges but never stop dreaming. Her second book of poems addresses the importance of healing, moving on, and being ready to face a new beginning. Schonhoff’s newest work is a continuation of beliefs that we can heal by connecting and understanding one another on a deeper level through poetry.

Through her community of artists, Liminal Artistry allows creatives to share their thoughts and ideas behind the meaning of her poetry, while sharing their own works of art. Visit our website to learn more: www.LiminalArtistry.com.

https://www.facebook.com/events/617298836163325/

Advance praise for The End of the Beginning

"In this second complete collection, each poem has its very own current, ferrying the reader to places that are often physically familiar, but emotionally unexplored. This new work blends many of the characteristics that make up great poetry, such as humor in the shadow of suffering, and introspection where there would most commonly be judgement. But best of all, these are poems that are felt before they are fully understood." - Simon Van Booy, best-selling author of Night Came With Many Stars

“Carrie Voigt Schonhoff’s collection is a beautifully stark portrayal of the quiet moments we often overlook in our daily lives. These poems are gorgeous reflections and pauses on what it means to be human, to live through time. Her lines are reminders of this: ‘It’s not so much the suffering/as it is the silence.’ Everyone needs to read this and remind themselves of their own being.” - Joanna C. Valente, author of A Love Story and other books, as well as the editor of A Shadow Map