media release: Acclaimed Wisconsin poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff announces the release of her highly anticipated third poetry collection, Shadow Work. Following the success of her earlier books, The Liminal Space and The End of the Beginning, Schonhoff continues her exploration of healing, resilience, and the inner landscapes that shape the human experience.

Shadow Work invites readers into a deeply reflective journey, embracing the hidden corners of self-discovery and transformation. Known for her evocative and intimate style, Schonhoff writes with honesty and tenderness, illuminating themes of love, loss, and rebirth.

Schonhoff will kick off her book tour this fall, with her launch party being held at Ruby Rose Gallery, 214 W Main Street, Cambridge, WI 53523, on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

Award-winning author Simon Van Booy praised the collection, stating, “There are poems in this collection so powerful, so penetrating, that reading them will transport you to those lost or secret rooms of your own life — as great poems always do.”

Schonhoff’s work has been featured in Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets' Calendar, Bramble Magazine, The Solitary Plover, and Spirit Lake Review. Beyond her writing, she is the founder of Liminal Artistry, a platform dedicated to fostering connection and collaboration among writers and artists.

With Shadow Work, Schonhoff cements her place as a compelling voice in contemporary poetry, offering readers both comfort and challenge in equal measure.

Beyond the page, Schonhoff has taken her poetry on a national and international book tour, sharing stories and verses across borders. She regularly hosts poetry jams at local elementary and middle schools, inspiring young voices to find their own creative rhythm. Her passion for music has led to the creation of original songs, some of which she performs live—blending spoken word with melody. Whether traveling to new cities or performing on stage, Schonhoff finds joy in the intersections of poetry, music, and human connection.

About the Author

Carrie Voigt Schonhoff is a Wisconsin poet and author of The Liminal Space (2019) and The End of the Beginning (2022) and most recently, Shadow Work (2025). These books explore themes of healing, transformation, and the quiet courage it takes to begin again. At their core is a belief that poetry can be a bridge—helping to connect, understand, and find comfort in one another's stories. Widowed in 2012, Schonhoff’s journey through loss has shaped much of her work. It taught her to embrace vulnerability, cherish resilience, and find beauty in the spaces between—truths she shares through her writing.