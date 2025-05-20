media release: Join us for an unforgettable night of live music and purpose at Lyrics of Hope, a special benefit concert supporting the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS). Nashville singer-songwriter Carrie Welling brings her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics to the High Noon Saloon for an evening filed with music, connection, and impact. Between sets we’ll share stories of hope and highlight the vital work LLS is doing to support patients and families affected by blood cancer

Come for the music, stay for the mission – because together, we can make a difference.

All proceeds from this event benefitting Melissa Pharo’s Visionary of the Year Campaign

Fans have loved Carrie Welling’s music from the inception and it’s clear to see why. Her bold, sultry voice, reminiscent of Sheryl Crow’s grit, Tom Petty’s pen, and Stevie Nicks’ heart, is upstaged only by the genuine love and connection this performer has with her fans both on and off stage.

Welling’s latest album, Crack in the Chaos, invites listeners on a journey to search for the joy in the turmoil – the glimmer of light that always guides us. Melodies rich in Americana pop blend seamlessly with her singer-songwriter roots and empowered, honest lyrics. But while this new collection of songs maintain Welling’s signature raw vulnerability and authenticity – qualities that are essential to her creative process – fans will certainly take note of a more mature and evolved sound.

Produced by Bobby Holland at Pentavrit Studio, Crack in the Chaos features collaborations with Nashville’s top-tier musicians, including co-writers Brad Sample, Craig Wilson, Eric Erdman, Donny Brewer, and the vocals Eric Holljes of Delta Rae. Imbued with a sense of power and sophistication, the album found its own light in the support of a successful Kickstarter campaign and Welling’s loyal Patreon community of emotional anchors, which she fondly calls her “Wellos.