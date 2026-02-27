Carrie Wellring

media release: Lyrics of Hope: Lifting New Voices is a live music fundraising event to support the 2026 Visionary of the Year Candidates with Blood Cancer United. Originally founded by Melissa Pharo during her 2025 Lyrics of Hope Visionary campaign, this event now continues under the Visionary of the Year Leadership Committee in support of each new candidate class. Join us for an inspiring evening of music and mission as we gather to support local leaders, learn more about the work of Blood Cancer United, and stand alongside families facing blood cancer. The night will feature Nashville-based singer songwriter Carrie Welling, whose heartfelt storytelling and powerful vocals bring stories to life through music in a way that is both intimate and unforgettable.