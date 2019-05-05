press release: Join Carry The Load in Madison in Honoring our Nation's Heroes; Walk With Us To Several Fire Stations

Sunday, May 5

3:45PM - meet at Fire Station #9 (201 N. Midvale Blvd)

4:00PM - begin 5-mile walk to Fire Station #1 (314 W. Dayton St.)

6:00PM - begin 5-mile walk to Fire Station #8 (3945 Lien Rd)

8:00PM - being 3-mile walk to Fire Station #11 (4011 Morgan Way)

No ticket is necessary. Register at CarryTheLoad.org/Register and invite/share with friends and family.

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 organization co-founded by two Navy SEAL veterans who wanted to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. Our mission has since broadened to include more than just our military heroes and veterans, but also first responders and their families.

As a lead-up to our 20-hour Memorial Day walk in Dallas, Carry The Load has three routes followed by walkers and cyclists across the country, handing off the American flag every five miles.

We encourage participants to bring a momento that symbolizes the load you carry, such as a rucksack, photo or name badge.