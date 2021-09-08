Cars
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: JOIN US AT BREESE TONIGHT FOR A FREE MOVIE NIGHT! Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets because Breese Stevens Field is hosting its second movie night of the summer!
Wednesday, September 8
Movie: Cars (2006) | Gates: 5:30pm | Movie: 6:30pm
Snacks & Drinks Available for Purchase!
Non-Profit Spotlight: Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation!
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and Northwestern Mutual will be selling Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and Forward Madison Scarves designed by UW Children's Hospital patients. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation!