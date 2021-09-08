Cars

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: JOIN US AT BREESE TONIGHT FOR A FREE MOVIE NIGHT! Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets because Breese Stevens Field is hosting its second movie night of the summer! 

Wednesday, September 8

Movie: Cars (2006)Gates: 5:30pm | Movie: 6:30pm

Snacks & Drinks Available for Purchase!  

Non-Profit Spotlight: Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation!  

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and Northwestern Mutual will be selling Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and Forward Madison Scarves designed by UW Children's Hospital patients. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation!

