media release: Enjoy a warm-weather evening of fun at Movies at The Glen. Starting at 4 PM, check out a car show packed with cool rides, classic models, and plenty of photo ops for car lovers of all ages. Then at 5 PM, roll into a fun-filled outdoor screening of Cars—a high-speed adventure perfect for the whole family. Free, family-friendly, and full of community charm—don’t miss this unforgettable evening at The Glen!