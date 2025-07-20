Cars

The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release:  Enjoy a warm-weather evening of fun at Movies at The Glen. Starting at 4 PM, check out a car show packed with cool rides, classic models, and plenty of photo ops for car lovers of all ages. Then at 5 PM, roll into a fun-filled outdoor screening of Cars—a high-speed adventure perfect for the whole family. Free, family-friendly, and full of community charm—don’t miss this unforgettable evening at The Glen!

Info

calendar-Glen-Golf-Park-2-cr-Madison-Parks.jpg

courtesy Madison Parks

Kids & Family
Movies
608-266-4711
