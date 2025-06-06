media release: In honor of Main Street Monroe’s 20th anniversary, the nonprofit is presenting a full calendar of summer events intended to emphasize community spirit, family fun, local businesses, cool brews, hot tunes, and overall can’t miss summer days.

Cars on the Square which will be held Friday, June 6. 300 plus classic cars will fill the entire downtown square with food vendors set up on the north side parking lot of the courthouse. The event is free to participate in, with donations suggested. Event car parking will start at approximately 4:30. After parking, attendees register on the north side of the square, next to the merchandise booth. This year’s tee will feature a 1968 350 Super Sport Chevy 2 Nova. The event is sponsored by Bartel’s & Co Tap.

Main Street Monroe Inc. is a nationally accredited, volunteer-driven, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established in 2005, serving as an advocate for the downtown neighborhood. Priorities include small business assistance, historic preservation, and events with over 26 being held throughout the year in addition to the 52 market days. Since 2005, over $1 million of volunteer time has been donated, 43 net new businesses have opened, and over 300 rehab projects have occurred in downtown Monroe. Main Street will also complete a pocket park with public restrooms by the end of this summer.

If you enjoy Main Street Monroe events, consider making a donation or getting involved as a volunteer. Learn more at www.mainstreetmonroe.org, or contact the Main Street Monroe office at 608.328.4023.