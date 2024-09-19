Carsie Blanton, Matt the Electrician

× Expand Jason Albus Carsie Blanton

media release: "Love & Rage is a reminder that the fight for racial and gender equity can — and should — have joyous moments." - NOLA

"[Love & Rage is a] masterpiece and one of the best albums this year."

- The Honey Pops

Carsie Blanton writes anthems for a world worth saving. Inspired by artists including Nina Simone and Randy Newman, her songs encompass a wide range of genres, from sultry pop to punk-tinged Americana. Whether alone with her electric guitar or fronting her four-piece “handsome band,” Carsie delivers every song with an equal dose of moxie and mischief, bringing her audience together in joyful celebration of everything worth fighting for.

www.carsieblanton.co

Matt the Electrician is Matthew Sever, a quirky, sincere folk/pop singer songwriter based in Austin, TX. He has self-released 11 studio albums, and 2 live CDs since 1998.

His most recent release, The Ocean Knocked Me Down came out on February 2nd, 2024.

For the new project, Matt returned to his “home studio”, The Aerie, in Austin, TX, (owned and operated by Mark Addison) where Matt had recorded 4 of his previous records, including 2009’s Animal Boy. Though mostly written during the pandemic, the vibe of the record is upbeat, and weird, and fun, and sometimes sad, but hopeful, and occasionally poignant, and silly, and hopeful, but ridiculous, and also hopeful. That’s a lot of vibes, but there are 16 songs on the record. We’ve all been through a lot, so Matt figured that everyone deserved a few more songs and a few more vibes than usual.

matttheelectrician.com

TICKETS: $27