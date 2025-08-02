Carson Hall

media release: Since 2022, Carson has performed publicly hundreds of times across over thirty venues in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin including: bars, restaurants, wineries, festivals and more. He plays a mix of music from the 1960’s-Present along with his own originals.

As a part of our Blooms on the Farm, we are excited to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Enjoy the beautiful zinnia and sunflower fields as you listen to local artists. Music will play from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Admission includes access to both the zinnia and sunflower field filled with photo ops, the backyard area with dozens of activities for all ages, baby goat visits, and wagon rides.

Food/beverages served from 11am-7:45pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 11am-5:30pm on Sundays.