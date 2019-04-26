Cartography, Art, and Activism: Gunpowder Mapping for Public Engagement

press release: Tangible, physical maps continue to play an important role in geography and contemporary cartography. They provide a platform for investigation, an outlet for creative expression, and help break down barriers to access. Tangible maps can encourage interactions between users and maps, and provide the opportunity for mapmakers to engage with a larger audience, and in some cases, help create open public platforms where multiple voices can be heard. In this talk, I examine the relevance of tangible maps that intersect the boundary of geography and fine art, and suggest that they can be used as a powerful, yet subtle, form of environmental and social activism. As an example, gunpowder mapping, which involves the ignition of gunpowder over paper, is considered in the context of environmental activism within the St. Croix watershed of western Wisconsin. This speaker was chosen by the UW Geography Undergraduates and is the inaugural Miriam Kerndt Lecture.

The Yi-Fu Lecture Series features a wide variety of U.S. and international guest lecturers from all geographic disciplines. Lecturers at these Friday seminars also often speak at brown-bag lunches, one-on-one student sessions, and breakfast meetings with student interest groups as part of their visit. Doctoral students are invited to present their final research. The lecture series was initiated by Dr. Tuan and receives enthusiastic support as a department and campus tradition.

All lectures are presented on Friday at 3:30pm in Science Hall - Rm 180 unless otherwise noted. Alumni, friends and the public are always invited to attend.