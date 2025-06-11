media release: Join Madison hiker and former reporter Cary Segall for "A Talk in the Woods,” a conversation about hikers and others he met while he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail and the stories and hiking tips that they shared with him -- from Mama Bear and her 4-year-old Cubs to record-holding Appalachian Trail hiker Warren Doyle, who wrote the foreword for Segall's new book profiling AT hikers. Segall will sign copies of his book, "A Talk in the Woods: Voices Along the Appalachian Trail" after the talk.