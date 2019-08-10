Caryatids, Daughters of St. Crispin, Nastos

Tip Top Tavern 601 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

Caryatids - Newish Madison band featuring members of Coordinated Suicides, Hex House, Carbon Bangle [dark, atmospheric, melodic, drone, power, bearing witness]

Daughters of Saint Crispin - Brand new Madison band featuring members of Tyranny Is Tyranny, Twelves, Droids Attack, Rustbelt Sermon. [noisy, drum-machine-driven slowcore]

Nastos - Milwaukee up-and-comers. [shoe-gaze, scuzzy dream pop, reverb, fuzz box, echo, dream-fueled trance]

Tip Top Tavern 601 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-241-5515
