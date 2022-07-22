Caryatids, Shamewave, Glowingtide, Able Baker
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Caryatids:: https://caryatids.bandcamp.com/releases
Shamewave (MKE):: https://shamewave.bandcamp.com/album/grinner
Glowingtide (Rochester, MN):: https://glowingtide.bandcamp.com/album/glowingtide
Able Baker:: https://ablebaker.bandcamp.com/track/tornado-alley-single
Bands start at 10. Suggested 5 dollar donation for the touring bands! Don't miss this one!!
