Caryatids, Shamewave, Glowingtide, Able Baker

media release:

Caryatids:: https://caryatids.bandcamp.com/releases

Shamewave (MKE):: https://shamewave.bandcamp.com/album/grinner

Glowingtide (Rochester, MN):: https://glowingtide.bandcamp.com/album/glowingtide

Able Baker:: https://ablebaker.bandcamp.com/track/tornado-alley-single

Bands start at 10. Suggested 5 dollar donation for the touring bands! Don't miss this one!!