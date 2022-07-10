Caryyn Rose

media release: WHY PATTI SMITH MATTERS: A Conversation with Author CARYN ROSE and Musician WENDY SCHNEIDER

Sunday, July 10, 2022 - 2:00pm

A Room of One's Own welcomes Caryn Rose, author of Why Patti Smith Matters, and musician Wendy Schneider for an in-person reading and discussion of her work on the store's back patio! Join us for a conversation on the influence of Patti Smith and women in music!

Why Patti Smith Matters is the first book about the iconic artist written by a woman. The veteran music journalist Caryn Rose contextualizes Smith’s creative work, her influence, and her wide-ranging and still-evolving impact on rock and roll, visual art, and the written word. Rose goes deep into Smith’s oeuvre, from her first album, Horses, to acclaimed memoirs operating at a surprising remove from her music. The portrait of a ceaseless inventor, Why Patti Smith Matters rescues punk’s poet laureate from “strong woman” clichés. Of course Smith is strong. She is also a nuanced thinker. A maker of beautiful and challenging things. A transformative artist who has not simply entertained but also empowered millions.

Caryn Rose is a longtime music journalist whose work has appeared in Pitchfork, MTV News, Salon, Billboard, the Village Voice, Vulture, and the Guardian. Her essay on Maybelle Carter was included in Woman Walk the Line.

Wendy Schneider is an independent musician and recording engineer living in the Midwest.