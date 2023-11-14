CASA Celebrates

Buy Tickets

Rock N Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

media release: Supporting the work of CASA of Dane and Columbia counties and recognizing the impact the organization has on children & families in the community.

Join us at the Rock N Wool Winery W7817 Drake Rd, Poynette WI from 5-7:30pm on November 14th 2023 for a beautiful evening benefiting CASA of Dane & Columbia Counties!  There will be food, drinks, bucket raffle, and wine pull.  We hope to see you there!

Info

Rock N Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
Fundraisers
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - CASA Celebrates - 2023-11-14 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CASA Celebrates - 2023-11-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CASA Celebrates - 2023-11-14 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CASA Celebrates - 2023-11-14 17:00:00 ical