CASA Celebrates

media release: Supporting the work of CASA of Dane and Columbia counties and recognizing the impact the organization has on children & families in the community.

Join us at the Rock N Wool Winery W7817 Drake Rd, Poynette WI from 5-7:30pm on November 14th 2023 for a beautiful evening benefiting CASA of Dane & Columbia Counties! There will be food, drinks, bucket raffle, and wine pull. We hope to see you there!