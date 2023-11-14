CASA Celebrates
Rock N Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
media release: Supporting the work of CASA of Dane and Columbia counties and recognizing the impact the organization has on children & families in the community.
Join us at the Rock N Wool Winery W7817 Drake Rd, Poynette WI from 5-7:30pm on November 14th 2023 for a beautiful evening benefiting CASA of Dane & Columbia Counties! There will be food, drinks, bucket raffle, and wine pull. We hope to see you there!
Info
Rock N Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
Fundraisers