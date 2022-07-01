press release: USA | 1942 | 35mm | 102 min.

Director: Michael Curtiz; Cast: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid

Firmly ensconced in the American psyche 80 years after its first release, Casablanca is the type of film that only comes around once in a lifetime - but once it’s here: it stays. The inimitable Bogart plays Rick, the sharp and cynical owner of a nightclub in WWII era Morocco – haunted by memories of deserted lover Ilsa (Bergman). When their paths cross in Casablanca by some twist of fate, Rick must confront his past. The unparalleled supporting cast includes Sydney Greenstreet, Dooley Wilson, Peter Lorre, Claude Rains, and Conrad Veidt. If you’ve never experienced Casablanca on the big screen, you mustn’t miss this opportunity, and if you have – well…play it again, Sam. 35mm print courtesy of Library of Congress.

All summer screenings take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.