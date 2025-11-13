The Case for Curiosity: Why Discovery-Driven Research Matters

media release: Curiosity has always been linked to discovery. Yet in today’s research environment, the value of curiosity-driven science is often questioned. The Morgridge Institute for Research invites you to a panel discussion on how open-ended exploration transforms lives and sparks innovation. Experts will highlight how investments in curiosity lead to breakthroughs in health, industry, and society — and why fostering discovery-driven research is essential for the future. Please join panelists Keith Yamamoto, a national leader in science policy, and Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences, in conversation with Morgridge CEO Brad Schwartz at our latest Fearless Science Forum.

A virtual broadcast via Zoom will also be available.