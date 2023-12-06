The Case for Electoral Reform...the Veterans Perspective

media release: Many people are expressing concerns about the electoral system in the United States, notably the partisan primary process. There is an active movement among military veterans to do something about these concerns. Panelists from Veterans for All Voters will discuss their efforts to build and mobilize a community of veterans to advocate for meaningful electoral reform, including Final Five Voting in Wisconsin.

To participate in this no-cost virtual program, click HERE

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!