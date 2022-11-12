Jazz. $20.

media release: Touring from Finland, Poland, and USA; new release Mystique From North from the international jazz quartet Case Kämäräinen (FIN / POL / USA).

What is the case here? Some people say it’s only the '90s modern post-bop jazz spiced with a little hint of expressionism; some people just say it’s the case of Tomi Kämäräinen. The real thing in this case though is the unique personality of this Finnish drummer, who is presenting his new quartet with his own perspective on music by combining lightness and grace of modern jazz timbre with experiencing Copenhagen in vast and various pictures.

The melodies of Kämäräinen's compositions are interpreted by e.g., Adam Bałdych Quintet and Tim Hagans Quintet well-known saxophonist Marek Konarski. The piano features virtuoso Tuomo Uusitalo, who plays the traditions of jazz music and the influences of free improvisation. Bass player Myles Sloniker is an American bassist and songwriter who lives is New York City. November’s release tour quartet presents music from their new album Mystique From The North.

"Very pleasant jazz, especially thanks to the mooth and colorful playing of the quartet's key soloist, saxophonist Konarski." -Erik Ahonen / Kulttuuritoimitus.fi

Links:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeC_6tUYHvbOcvr0xBMt77g

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3ZkaWpCXyqVmcaQ3ao2AnJ...

Members:

Tomi Kämäräinen – drums / music

Marek Konarski – saxophone

Tuomo Uusitalo – piano

Myles Sloniker - bass

Show starts at 7 PM.

Tickets: $20