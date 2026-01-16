Casey and Diana
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: By Nick Green
Directed by Michael Herwitz
In 1991, as the AIDS epidemic devastates the gay community and stokes global stigma, a Toronto hospice prepares for a remarkable visitor: Princess Diana. Her arrival offering a glimmer of hope for understanding and compassion. As patients and caregivers prepare for the big day, they share stories, fears, and moments of joy—reminding each other of their strength and humanity in the face of loss. A tender, unflinching drama about resilience, dignity and the small acts of grace that hold the power to change lives. Contains adult themes and language.
In repertory, 6/23-9/24. Touchstone.