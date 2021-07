× Expand courtesy Casey Day Casey Day

media release: Chrysalis Kids! Music & Fun, Rain or Shine, every Saturday from 9-10am thru Aug 28 @ Chrysalis Hair and Body courtyard, 255 N. Sherman Ave Madison 53704.

We're so excited to welcome you back for some fun family music outside by the Chrysalis Camper! Casey Day is a preschool teacher and musician who LOVES playing music for kids and family. Free.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/506304880573372/