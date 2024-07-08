Casey & Greg

to

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Music Mondays 2024: Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our wall and to the streets. Free music – Pay what you can food cart – Unlimited fun! Mondays 5:00—7:00 p.m.

July 8 – Casey & Greg 

An evening of popular, Irish and original folk music by Verona acoustic musicians Casey Day and Greg Matysik; a very eclectic duo known for our tight vocal harmonies and excellent musicianship.

Info

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Music
608-271-6633
to
Google Calendar - Casey & Greg - 2024-07-08 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Casey & Greg - 2024-07-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Casey & Greg - 2024-07-08 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Casey & Greg - 2024-07-08 17:00:00 ical