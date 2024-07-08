media release: Music Mondays 2024: Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our wall and to the streets. Free music – Pay what you can food cart – Unlimited fun! Mondays 5:00—7:00 p.m.

July 8 – Casey & Greg

An evening of popular, Irish and original folk music by Verona acoustic musicians Casey Day and Greg Matysik; a very eclectic duo known for our tight vocal harmonies and excellent musicianship.