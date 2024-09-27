Casey & Greg

× Expand Elizabeth Wadium A close-up of Casey and Greg. Casey and Greg

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Casey Day and Greg Matysik form the duo Casey And Greg, known for their tight harmonies, excellent musicianship and entertaining style. They blend their guitar playing styles to perfection. They will be performing an eclectic mix of folk rock and other acoustic favorites at this 80th birthday celebration for Denny and Trisha Day. All are welcome! More info at the Casey And Greg website.

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.