Casey Neill & Victor Krummenacher

from the KHoRM newsletter: November 2, 7 pm (doors at 6 pm) Casey Neill and Victor Krummenacher, suggested donation $15

I am delighted to welcome back Casey Neill, who released another terrific band record (Sending Up Flares) with the Norway Rats in 2023 and a beautiful solo one (time zero land) this year. He's been busy. And that's not all, he's bringing Camper Van Beethoven founding member Victor Krummenacher with him. They will be trading songs and playing along with each other. Krummenacher left his latest Silver Smoke of Dreams when he visited the basement last year with Eyelids. It hasn't gone far from the CD player since. This one is a no-brainer.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.