7:30 pm on 6/20 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/21-22. $25.

media release: Casey Rocket is an Austin-based comedian risen from the ashes of the speed freaks who came before him. A southern belle by nature, Rocket’s comedy career began in the pool halls of South Georgia before his riff-flowers blossomed in the fertile soil of the Atlanta comedy scene.

Since moving to Texas in 2021, The Crab Man went from living in his Ford Escape to winning the inaugural Austin Comedy Competition. After his stinky little victory, Daft Rocket (as no one calls him) successfully auditioned to join the first class of comedians at Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership, where he has since performed alongside some of the biggest names in comedy.

Over the eons, Daft Rocket has brought his unique brand of riff-fueled nonsense comedy to SXSW, Skankfest Vegas, Kill Tony, the Boston Comedy Festival, and many more.