Oscar Wilson and Joe Nosek of Cash Box Kings.

media release: Cash Box Kings, offering a throwback to the golden age of blues with some kickin’ fresh young blood, will be playing from 6:00-8:00 pm.

Join us for the June Biergarten at San Damiano on Tuesday, June 18th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm! Enjoy amazing views, beer, food trucks, yard games, & live music. Beer Sales from 5:00 - 8 pm.

What to Bring: Lawn chairs or blankets. Cash for food and beverages.

There is very limited parking at San Damiano. We recommend walking or biking. If you drive, please drop off guests and materials, then park on Winnequah Road or local streets, and walk to the San Damiano entrance on Monona Drive.

This event is hosted by the Friends of San Damiano. We cannot wait to see you!