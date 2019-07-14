press release: San Diego-based Cash'd Out's live shows respectfully reference the late, great Man in Black's Sun Records and early Columbia era sound, combined with the energy of the classic multi-platinum live recordings from Folsom Prison and San Quentin. The group's genuine love (and authentic recreation) of Johnny Cash’s music and its universal appeal fans of all ages and of virtually all musical genres makes each Cash’d Out show a must-see event.

Or as Bill Miller says, “Some people are impressionists. These guys leave an impression.”