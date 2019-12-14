press release: “The Princess Catgirl character is a Zelda-esque royal in a verdant generated world… Try not to cry a little bit.”—Billboard

Globally acclaimed artist and producer Cashmere Cat unveiled “FOR YOUR EYES ONLY.” The song comes accompanied by a Jake Schreier-directed video featuring Emmy-winning actor Margaret Qualley (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon, The Leftovers) in motion capture as Cashmere Cat’s new companion, the eponymous Princess Catgirl.

× Expand "For Your Eyes Only" by Cashmere Cat

The new song follows “EMOTIONS,” both taken from Cashmere Cat’s forthcoming new album, Princess Catgirl, due September 20 via Mad Love/Interscope Records.

Since the release of his much-lauded debut album 9 in 2017, Cashmere Cat has devoted himself to producing for some of pop’s biggest stars, working with his longtime friend and creative collaborator benny blanco extensively, as well as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on their current smash hit “Señorita,” Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Halsey, FKA twigs, Major Lazer, Lil Dicky, Nas, Francis & The Lights and many more.

Cashmere Cat is Norwegian producer Magnus August Høiberg. Since his rise to prominence with revered EPs Mirror Maru and Wedding Bells, Cashmere Cat has become one of the most acclaimed producers in the world; SPIN calls him “a pop mega-force” while Stereogum praises his “sort of askew, brightly colored crystalline Cartoon Network bangers.”